Travelers share thoughts on COVID-19 travel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many people are traveling this holiday season and they told us what they think about traveling during COVID-19.

WBBJ-7 spoke with some people who are traveling for the New Year and they believe it’s safe to travel during COVID-19 with precautions.

Just two days after Christmas and with the upcoming New Year, many people are traveling home to visit family members for the holidays.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made guidelines for travel safety, recommending people to travel by car or if possible stay home.

We spoke to individuals who are making travel plans and they believe it is safe to travel even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not worried about it at all. I stay safe. I keep clean and eat well. And I haven’t worn a mask the whole time,” said traveler to Texas, Allen Filson.

“It’s safe, as long as you do what you need to do, to stay safe,” said Jackson resident traveling to Texas, Chris.

Some also say they make sure to stay as clean as possible while traveling to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I make sure to cover my face, and wash my hands. So I’m good,” Chris said.

Others also say they are making sure to not travel, as often as they once did, due to the pandemic.