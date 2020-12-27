US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville and say that he died in the explosion.

Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast.

They say they believe no one else was involved. Warner had experience with electronics and alarms, according to public records, and had worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville realtor.

Investigators have not uncovered a motive for the act nor was it revealed why Warner had selected the particular location for the bombing, which damaged an AT&T

building and caused widespread cellphone and communications outages in several Southern states.