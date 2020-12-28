567,792 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,588 deaths, 2,983 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 567,792 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Monday, December 28. In addition, 6,588 people have died and 2,983 are currently hospitalized. Another 483,525 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 65,722 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 822 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County – 5,461
Bedford County – 4,430
Benton County – 1,150
Bledsoe County – 1,538
Blount County – 9,449
Bradley County – 8,754
Campbell County – 2,620
Cannon County – 1,328
Carroll County – 2,622
Carter County – 4,307
Cheatham County – 2,755
Chester County – 1,447
Claiborne County – 1,611
Clay County – 825
Cocke County – 2,739
Coffee County – 4,769
Crockett County — 1,585
Cumberland County – 4,225
Davidson County – 59,345
Decatur County – 1,314
DeKalb County – 2,024
Dickson County – 4,505
Dyer County – 4,138
Fayette County – 3,238
Fentress County – 1,836
Franklin County – 3,423
Gibson County – 4,871
Giles County – 2,554
Grainger County – 1,735
Greene County – 5,371
Grundy County – 1,162
Hamblen County – 5,662
Hamilton County – 27,156
Hancock County – 319
Hardeman County – 2,793
Hardin County – 2,535
Hawkins County – 3,495
Haywood County — 2,131
Henderson County — 2,858
Henry County — 2,269
Hickman County – 1,851
Houston County – 785
Humphreys County – 1,138
Jackson County – 932
Jefferson County – 3,736
Johnson County – 1,758
Knox County – 31,414
Lake County – 1,386
Lauderdale County – 2,565
Lawrence County – 4,294
Lewis County — 1,132
Lincoln County – 3,160
Loudon County – 4,046
Macon County – 2,492
Madison County – 7,779
Marion County – 1,791
Marshall County – 2,753
Maury County – 9,023
McMinn County – 4,241
McNairy County — 1,985
Meigs County – 934
Monroe County – 3,723
Montgomery County – 11,076
Moore County — 670
Morgan County — 1,469
Obion County — 3,535
Overton County – 2,105
Perry County – 838
Pickett County — 542
Polk County – 1,114
Putnam County – 8,481
Rhea County – 3,067
Roane County – 4,170
Robertson County – 6,316
Rutherford County – 27,679
Scott County – 1,924
Sequatchie County — 1,123
Sevier County – 8,667
Shelby County – 65,005
Smith County – 2012
Stewart County — 852
Sullivan County — 10,443
Sumner County – 15,219
Tipton County – 5,274
Trousdale County – 2,136
Unicoi County – 1,403
Union County — 1,189
Van Buren County – 536
Warren County – 4,295
Washington County – 9,908
Wayne County – 2,367
Weakley County — 3,003
White County – 2,670
Williamson County – 17,207
Wilson County – 12,038
Out of state – 14,998
Pending – 15,194
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 703
Asian – 4,556
Black or African-American – 72,233
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 376
Other/Multiracial – 49,132
White – 329,219
Pending – 111,573
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 333,618
Hispanic or Latino – 38,924
Pending – 195,250
Gender:
Female – 300,342
Male – 262,840
Pending – 4,610
