567,792 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,588 deaths, 2,983 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 567,792 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Monday, December 28. In addition, 6,588 people have died and 2,983 are currently hospitalized. Another 483,525 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 65,722 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 822 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,461

Bedford County – 4,430

Benton County – 1,150

Bledsoe County – 1,538

Blount County – 9,449

Bradley County – 8,754

Campbell County – 2,620

Cannon County – 1,328

Carroll County – 2,622

Carter County – 4,307

Cheatham County – 2,755

Chester County – 1,447

Claiborne County – 1,611

Clay County – 825

Cocke County – 2,739

Coffee County – 4,769

Crockett County — 1,585

Cumberland County – 4,225

Davidson County – 59,345

Decatur County – 1,314

DeKalb County – 2,024

Dickson County – 4,505

Dyer County – 4,138

Fayette County – 3,238

Fentress County – 1,836

Franklin County – 3,423

Gibson County – 4,871

Giles County – 2,554

Grainger County – 1,735

Greene County – 5,371

Grundy County – 1,162

Hamblen County – 5,662

Hamilton County – 27,156

Hancock County – 319

Hardeman County – 2,793

Hardin County – 2,535

Hawkins County – 3,495

Haywood County — 2,131

Henderson County — 2,858

Henry County — 2,269

Hickman County – 1,851

Houston County – 785

Humphreys County – 1,138

Jackson County – 932

Jefferson County – 3,736

Johnson County – 1,758

Knox County – 31,414

Lake County – 1,386

Lauderdale County – 2,565

Lawrence County – 4,294

Lewis County — 1,132

Lincoln County – 3,160

Loudon County – 4,046

Macon County – 2,492

Madison County – 7,779

Marion County – 1,791

Marshall County – 2,753

Maury County – 9,023

McMinn County – 4,241

McNairy County — 1,985

Meigs County – 934

Monroe County – 3,723

Montgomery County – 11,076

Moore County — 670

Morgan County — 1,469

Obion County — 3,535

Overton County – 2,105

Perry County – 838

Pickett County — 542

Polk County – 1,114

Putnam County – 8,481

Rhea County – 3,067

Roane County – 4,170

Robertson County – 6,316

Rutherford County – 27,679

Scott County – 1,924

Sequatchie County — 1,123

Sevier County – 8,667

Shelby County – 65,005

Smith County – 2012

Stewart County — 852

Sullivan County — 10,443

Sumner County – 15,219

Tipton County – 5,274

Trousdale County – 2,136

Unicoi County – 1,403

Union County — 1,189

Van Buren County – 536

Warren County – 4,295

Washington County – 9,908

Wayne County – 2,367

Weakley County — 3,003

White County – 2,670

Williamson County – 17,207

Wilson County – 12,038

Out of state – 14,998

Pending – 15,194

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 703

Asian – 4,556

Black or African-American – 72,233

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 376

Other/Multiracial – 49,132

White – 329,219

Pending – 111,573

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 333,618

Hispanic or Latino – 38,924

Pending – 195,250

Gender:

Female – 300,342

Male – 262,840

Pending – 4,610

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.