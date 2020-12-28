Additional death, 93 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 73-year-old woman died Dec. 28 due to complications from COVID-19. The department says 137 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 93 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,399.

The health department says those cases range in age from 3-years-old to 81-years-old.

There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,093 (60.6%)

38301: 2,392 (28.5%)

38356: 134 (1.6%)

38391: 76 (0.9%)

38366: 140 (1.6%)

38343: 63 (0.7%)

38313: 185 (2.2%)

38392: 60 (0.7%)

38355: 25 (0.3%)

38362: 105 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 14 (0.1%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 3 (0.1%)

38006: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 83 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,096 (25%)

White: 3,446 (41%)

Asian: 29 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 193 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 131 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,504 (29.8%)

Gender:

Female: 4,656 (55.4%)

Male: 3,675 (43.8%)

Unknown: 68 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,595 (78.5%)

Not recovered: 393 (4.7%)

Better: 651 (7.8%)

Unknown: 623 (7.4%)

Deaths: 137 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 420 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,022 (12.2%)

21 – 30 years: 1,409 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,264 (15%)

41 – 50 years: 1,227 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,209 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 926 (11%)

71 – 80 years: 516 (6.1%)

80+: 325 (3.9%)

Unknown: 81 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.