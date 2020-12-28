Additional death, 93 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 73-year-old woman died Dec. 28 due to complications from COVID-19. The department says 137 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 93 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,399.
The health department says those cases range in age from 3-years-old to 81-years-old.
There are currently 29 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,093 (60.6%)
38301: 2,392 (28.5%)
38356: 134 (1.6%)
38391: 76 (0.9%)
38366: 140 (1.6%)
38343: 63 (0.7%)
38313: 185 (2.2%)
38392: 60 (0.7%)
38355: 25 (0.3%)
38362: 105 (1.2%)
38006: 4 (0.1%)
38302: 14 (0.1%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 3 (0.1%)
38006: 1 (0.1%)
Unknown: 83 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,096 (25%)
White: 3,446 (41%)
Asian: 29 (0.3%)
Hispanic: 193 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 131 (1.6%)
Unspecified: 2,504 (29.8%)
Gender:
Female: 4,656 (55.4%)
Male: 3,675 (43.8%)
Unknown: 68 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,595 (78.5%)
Not recovered: 393 (4.7%)
Better: 651 (7.8%)
Unknown: 623 (7.4%)
Deaths: 137 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 420 (5%)
11 – 20 years: 1,022 (12.2%)
21 – 30 years: 1,409 (16.8%)
31 – 40 years: 1,264 (15%)
41 – 50 years: 1,227 (14.6%)
51 – 60 years: 1,209 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 926 (11%)
71 – 80 years: 516 (6.1%)
80+: 325 (3.9%)
Unknown: 81 (1%)
