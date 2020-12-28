Cold Breezy And Gloomy Today

Weather Update: Monday, December 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. it WAS a mild start to the morning, but a cold front has been moving through the region this morning. It is the leading edge of a polar continental air mass. Temperatures will fall through the mid to low 40s through late morning and this afternoon. I do expect temps to flip though at a point and start to rise through about 50 or the upper 40s. Despite this however, it will still feel quite chilly thanks to the northerly wind which will be persistent from the north today between 5-15 mph. Skies should remain mainly cloudy with a few breaks here and there.



