Driver charged after playing audio similar to recording in Nashville blast

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a box truck that played audio similar to what was heard before the Nashville explosion has been charged.

The news release from the sheriff’s office says 33-year old James Turgeon has been charged with felony filing a false report and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff’s office says Turgeon played the audio loudly outside a church and a market in Middle Tennessee.

Box truck driver charged with filing false reports at church and market Church members and convenience store customers… Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Multiple law enforcement agencies stopped and searched the the truck and took Turgeon into custody, according to the release.

No explosive devices were found in the truck. However, the release says investigators found that he intentionally destroyed the speaker system.