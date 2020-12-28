House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted overwhelmingly to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments.

The vote Monday evening sends the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain when senators meet Tuesday.

Democrats led passage, 275-134, their majority favoring additional assistance.

They had settled for smaller $600 payments in a compromise with Republicans over the big year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law.

The vote divides Republicans who mostly resist more spending. But many House Republicans joined in support, wary of bucking the president.