Increasing Clouds And Warmer

Weather Update – 8:56 p.m. – Monday, December 28

Clouds will increase gradually into mid week ahead of our next measurable rain chance. Southerly winds will return and bring moisture rich air over the region along with returning chances of rain.

TONIGHT:

For the rest of Tonight, Partly cloudy skies and overnight lows around 32 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy to start becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon, highs in the middle 50’s. Rain will increase over the area by late Wednesday. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are! The app travels wherever you do this holiday season!

Rainfall totals will be as high as 1-2 inches over parts of west Tennessee by the time we get into late Thursday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

