Jackson gym helps turn boxing amateurs into pros

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local training gym is making sure athletes have what it takes to make it big.

Fightshop in Jackson is on a mission to train and shape individuals wanting to elevate their boxing skills.

“Fightshop has been an entity training people for about 10 years. They started originally at a barn, and this has been their permanent building here for about five years,” said Jerry Corly, a trainee.

Fightshop offers a variety classes from Jiu Jitsu to workout boot camps, and more. Training is offered to both children and adults.

Monday to Friday mornings, you can catch the classes teaching amateur boxers the fundamentals of what it takes to be a pro-boxer step by step.

“You start to take the more advanced classes, advanced boxing like this morning, and that kind of prepares you for the more local scene,” said Lane Roe, another trainee. “And then as soon as you jump into that area, they have other people here that will help you go into that professional area.”

Roe says he recently decided he wants to become a pro-fighter and knew this was his stepping stone.

“This is my big step. This is why I come here and the people here. Not only are they great people, they’re great coaches. They know what they’re doing. They know what they’re talking about, and I’ve only been coming to this boxing class a week and half and I can already tell immense improvement,” he said.

Athletes say Fightshop offers classes even for those who have no experience in fitness or boxing.

“All ages, all body types. You start at your ground level. All the exercises are across the board for everybody, but it’s your own, you know? If somebody tells you to do 20 of these and you can only do 10, you do 10,” Corly said.

“This place, it has it all. You can focus on fitness just to try to get your body right, but if you really enjoy boxing or Jiu Jitsu or whatever it is that you’re passionate about, they have it here and they will work with you to make you the best that you can be at it,” Roe said.

The gym is open six days a week and offers a one week free trial for anyone who’d like to try out any of their large variety of classes.