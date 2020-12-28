Martin police cancel annual ‘safety bus’ due to pandemic

MARTIN Tenn. — The Martin Police Department announced it will not be holding its annual ‘safety bus’ program.

The program, which is typically held during the New Year’s holiday, will not held because the bus cannot be used while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the department’s news release.

The Martin Police Department is still encouraging everyone to drink responsibly and asks that drivers make an arrangement for a sober driver.

The department adds that it hopes to bring this program back once the pandemic subsides.