Nashville residents share their stories of the Christmas bombing

Nashville, Tenn.– Early Christmas Day buildings on Second Avenue were evacuated after Nashville police found an RV with a blaring bomb threat.



“I woke up to a lot of phone calls. Every body was calling me like, ‘are you ok, I heard there was a bombing’ and I’m like ‘no not here,’ and then I check my phone and sure enough I’m just a couple blocks down,” Nashville resident Delaney Pfeiffer says.

Pfeiffer lives just a few blocks away from where the bomb exploded, and looking to find more she went to the scene.

“There was just a lot of rubble on the ground. I saw lots of busted windows, smoke… lots and lots of smoke,” Pfeiffer says.

She says friends and neighbors felt the impact.

“I saw a photo of a window that was busted out that was not even close to here, I mean just the sheer impact was just insane. I have heard a lot of people say they found some wild stuff in their yards,” Pfeiffer says.

4 days later, roads surrounding Second Avenue are still closed off, and broken windows and debris still remain on the streets of Music City that some residents say are historic.

Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol discovered the vehicle identification number of the RV hosting the bomb, leading them to the bomb suspect, Anthony Warner.

“It’s definitely making you wanna keep your eyes open a little more now, cause you never know. It’s definitely harder to feel comfortable in this world especially this year, you know, with everything going on,” Pfeiffer says.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still putting together the pieces in the ongoing investigation to find the cause behind the massive explosion.