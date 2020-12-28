West Tennesseans react to president’s signing of stimulus bill

JACKSON, Tenn. — President Donald Trump made the decision on Sunday to sign a $2.3 trillion bill that gives billions of dollars in coronavirus aid and averts a government shutdown that was set to begin on Tuesday.

Residents in West Tennessee shared their thoughts on the what it means to them.

“Well, I didn’t know he signed it, [the stimulus bill] but I am glad that he did because there are some people here that actually need it,” said Helen Harrison, who is a resident of Jackson.

“Originally, I am here because of COVID, visiting my parents in Tennessee. I was put out of work from the restaurant business once again. I am very, very much looking forward to the stimulus package,” said Julia Kowal, who is a resident of Massachusetts, but is visiting family in Jackson.

The pandemic relief provisions include extended eviction protection, enhanced unemployment benefits and direct cash payments of $600 to people earning less than $75,000 a year.

“A lot of people did lose their job and there is a lot of people [who] draw unemployment, and it’s going to be late,” Harrison said. “People have to try to get money for their rent so he should’ve done it a long time ago.”

Those earning between $75,000 and $99,000 will also receive some funds, but it will be a smaller amount as the income increases.

“I think at this point, I think we will take what we can get and be very grateful for it,” Kowal said.

“2020 has been hectic for us, but I am sure that 2021 is going to be better,” Harrison said.

Those who have online banking with the Internal Revenue Service will receive the funds sooner than those who don’t have online banking.