572,589 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,710 deaths, 3,060 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 572,589 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Tuesday, December 29. In, addition, 6,710 people have died and 3,060 are currently hospitalized. Another 493,743 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 68,046 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 857 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,516

Bedford County – 4,448

Benton County – 1,165

Bledsoe County – 1,542

Blount County – 9,602

Bradley County – 8,845

Campbell County – 2,673

Cannon County – 1,339

Carroll County – 2,654

Carter County – 4,353

Cheatham County – 2,787

Chester County – 1,460

Claiborne County – 1,622

Clay County – 829

Cocke County – 2,762

Coffee County – 4,799

Crockett County — 1,604

Cumberland County – 4,261

Davidson County – 59,694

Decatur County – 1,319

DeKalb County – 2,046

Dickson County – 4,545

Dyer County – 4,172

Fayette County – 3,274

Fentress County – 1,849

Franklin County – 3,448

Gibson County – 4,928

Giles County – 2,567

Grainger County – 1,735

Greene County – 5,423

Grundy County – 1,170

Hamblen County – 5,718

Hamilton County – 27,486

Hancock County – 320

Hardeman County – 2,799

Hardin County – 2,581

Hawkins County – 3,550

Haywood County — 2,145

Henderson County — 2,882

Henry County — 2,287

Hickman County – 1,865

Houston County – 787

Humphreys County – 1,156

Jackson County – 932

Jefferson County – 3,752

Johnson County – 1,763

Knox County – 31,684

Lake County – 1,390

Lauderdale County – 2,596

Lawrence County – 4,310

Lewis County — 1,138

Lincoln County – 3,207

Loudon County – 4,080

Macon County – 2,521

Madison County – 7,853

Marion County – 1,807

Marshall County – 2,780

Maury County – 9,079

McMinn County – 4,276

McNairy County — 2,014

Meigs County – 935

Monroe County – 3,758

Montgomery County – 11,166

Moore County — 672

Morgan County — 1,475

Obion County — 3,577

Overton County – 2,127

Perry County – 838

Pickett County — 556

Polk County – 1,132

Putnam County – 8,514

Rhea County – 3,099

Roane County – 4,217

Robertson County – 6,353

Rutherford County – 27,864

Scott County – 1,937

Sequatchie County — 1,136

Sevier County – 8,704

Shelby County – 65,282

Smith County – 2,015

Stewart County — 858

Sullivan County — 10,545

Sumner County – 15,380

Tipton County – 5,331

Trousdale County – 2,145

Unicoi County – 2,145

Union County — 1,197

Van Buren County – 537

Warren County – 4,328

Washington County – 10,026

Wayne County – 2,383

Weakley County — 3,025

White County – 2,682

Williamson County – 17,365

Wilson County – 12,178

Out of state – 15,035

Pending – 15,610

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 707

Asian – 4,587

Black or African-American – 72,916

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 377

Other/Multiracial – 49,367

White – 333,414

Pending – 111,221

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 338,818

Hispanic or Latino – 39,102

Pending – 194,669

Gender:

Female – 303,049

Male – 264,917

Pending – 4,623

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.