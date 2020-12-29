572,589 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,710 deaths, 3,060 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 572,589 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Tuesday, December 29. In, addition, 6,710 people have died and 3,060 are currently hospitalized. Another 493,743 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 68,046 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 857 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County – 5,516
Bedford County – 4,448
Benton County – 1,165
Bledsoe County – 1,542
Blount County – 9,602
Bradley County – 8,845
Campbell County – 2,673
Cannon County – 1,339
Carroll County – 2,654
Carter County – 4,353
Cheatham County – 2,787
Chester County – 1,460
Claiborne County – 1,622
Clay County – 829
Cocke County – 2,762
Coffee County – 4,799
Crockett County — 1,604
Cumberland County – 4,261
Davidson County – 59,694
Decatur County – 1,319
DeKalb County – 2,046
Dickson County – 4,545
Dyer County – 4,172
Fayette County – 3,274
Fentress County – 1,849
Franklin County – 3,448
Gibson County – 4,928
Giles County – 2,567
Grainger County – 1,735
Greene County – 5,423
Grundy County – 1,170
Hamblen County – 5,718
Hamilton County – 27,486
Hancock County – 320
Hardeman County – 2,799
Hardin County – 2,581
Hawkins County – 3,550
Haywood County — 2,145
Henderson County — 2,882
Henry County — 2,287
Hickman County – 1,865
Houston County – 787
Humphreys County – 1,156
Jackson County – 932
Jefferson County – 3,752
Johnson County – 1,763
Knox County – 31,684
Lake County – 1,390
Lauderdale County – 2,596
Lawrence County – 4,310
Lewis County — 1,138
Lincoln County – 3,207
Loudon County – 4,080
Macon County – 2,521
Madison County – 7,853
Marion County – 1,807
Marshall County – 2,780
Maury County – 9,079
McMinn County – 4,276
McNairy County — 2,014
Meigs County – 935
Monroe County – 3,758
Montgomery County – 11,166
Moore County — 672
Morgan County — 1,475
Obion County — 3,577
Overton County – 2,127
Perry County – 838
Pickett County — 556
Polk County – 1,132
Putnam County – 8,514
Rhea County – 3,099
Roane County – 4,217
Robertson County – 6,353
Rutherford County – 27,864
Scott County – 1,937
Sequatchie County — 1,136
Sevier County – 8,704
Shelby County – 65,282
Smith County – 2,015
Stewart County — 858
Sullivan County — 10,545
Sumner County – 15,380
Tipton County – 5,331
Trousdale County – 2,145
Unicoi County – 2,145
Union County — 1,197
Van Buren County – 537
Warren County – 4,328
Washington County – 10,026
Wayne County – 2,383
Weakley County — 3,025
White County – 2,682
Williamson County – 17,365
Wilson County – 12,178
Out of state – 15,035
Pending – 15,610
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 707
Asian – 4,587
Black or African-American – 72,916
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 377
Other/Multiracial – 49,367
White – 333,414
Pending – 111,221
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 338,818
Hispanic or Latino – 39,102
Pending – 194,669
Gender:
Female – 303,049
Male – 264,917
Pending – 4,623
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.