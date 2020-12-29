72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 8,471 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department also confirmed another 72 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,471.
The health department says those cases range in age from 4-years-old to 96-years-old.
There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,130 (60.5%)
38301: 2,416 (28.5%)
38356: 135 (1.6%)
38391: 76 (0.9%)
38366: 142 (1.7%)
38343: 63 (0.7%)
38313: 192 (2.2%)
38392: 60 (0.7%)
38355: 26 (0.3%)
38362: 105 (1.2%)
38006: 4 (0.1%)
38302: 14 (0.1%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 3 (0.1%)
38006: 1 (0.1%)
Unknown: 83 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,115 (25%)
White: 3,501 (41.3%)
Asian: 29 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 196 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 131 (1.5%)
Unspecified: 2,499 (29.5%)
Gender:
Female: 4,697 (55.4%)
Male: 3,701 (43.7%)
Unknown: 73 (0.9%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,701 (79.1%)
Not recovered: 412 (4.9%)
Better: 672 (7.9%)
Unknown: 549 (6.5%)
Deaths: 137 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 427 (5%)
11 – 20 years: 1,028 (12.1%)
21 – 30 years: 1,418 (16.7%)
31 – 40 years: 1,272 (15%)
41 – 50 years: 1,233 (14.6%)
51 – 60 years: 1,215 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 933 (11%)
71 – 80 years: 524 (6.2%)
80+: 337 (4%)
Unknown: 84 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.