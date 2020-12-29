72 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 8,471 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department also confirmed another 72 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,471.

The health department says those cases range in age from 4-years-old to 96-years-old.

There are currently 33 Madison County residents hospitalized, with four of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,130 (60.5%)

38301: 2,416 (28.5%)

38356: 135 (1.6%)

38391: 76 (0.9%)

38366: 142 (1.7%)

38343: 63 (0.7%)

38313: 192 (2.2%)

38392: 60 (0.7%)

38355: 26 (0.3%)

38362: 105 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 14 (0.1%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 3 (0.1%)

38006: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 83 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,115 (25%)

White: 3,501 (41.3%)

Asian: 29 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 196 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 131 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 2,499 (29.5%)

Gender:

Female: 4,697 (55.4%)

Male: 3,701 (43.7%)

Unknown: 73 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,701 (79.1%)

Not recovered: 412 (4.9%)

Better: 672 (7.9%)

Unknown: 549 (6.5%)

Deaths: 137 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 427 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,028 (12.1%)

21 – 30 years: 1,418 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,272 (15%)

41 – 50 years: 1,233 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,215 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 933 (11%)

71 – 80 years: 524 (6.2%)

80+: 337 (4%)

Unknown: 84 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.