City Council Committee meets for monthly agenda review meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson city council’s agenda review committee met Tuesday evening for their monthly agenda meeting.

Members first discussed barricading an alley near Lafayette and College streets, so they can renovate those areas and better utilize the buildings.

“As it gets better, we can have some events there and then it also gives an opportunity for the buildings to have a second and third story,” Mayor Scott Conger says.

Committee members also spoke of creating something to honor the late Clark Shaw, CEO of The Old Country Store. They hope to honor him in Casey Jones Village sometime in the spring.

Finally, members applauded mayor Conger and other participants for opening up the warming center at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“Something leading up to the main project we’re trying to do, but right now I think it’s great getting them in, off the streets,” Council Member Johnny Dodd says.

“It was the first time a city building has been opened up for a warming shelter especially for a span of 3 months,” Mayor Conger says.

Mayor Conger recently received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. He says Madison County is ahead of the rest of the state in vaccine administration.

“I think it’s important. I think we’re going to get them out a whole lot faster than we originally planned, and one thing we learned through this pandemic is to be flexible,” Conger says.

To end the year, Conger says the obstacles Jacksonians have faced will be shown in silver linings next year.

The city council is trying to find a way to help some residents receive mail at their door. The US postal service previously mandated that all new subdivisions require a cluster mailbox; however, Jackson residents are asking the council for help.