Jackson Police are investigating a crash with injuries

JACKSON, Tenn.– In a developing story, Jackson police are investigating a crash that resulted in injuries.

Around 5:20 Tuesday afternoon, the Jackson police department was alerted of a wreck between Fairway Boulevard and Demonbreun Drive on North Highland Avenue.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane were blocked.

Deputy Chief Derrick Tisdale says investigators are still piecing together details surrounding the crash.

“We’re working an accident and don’t have any more information to tell you right now, other than we’re investigating an accident with injuries,” Tisdale says.

Jackson Police say they have completed their initial on-scene investigation of the accident. All lanes of traffic are now open for travel.

