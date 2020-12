MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Local health officials have extended the mask mandate in Madison County.

In a release from the Jackson- Madison County Regional Health Department, the mask mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday December 30 and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m on Sunday, January 31.

The mandate was signed by health department regional director Kim Tedford, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.