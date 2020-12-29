MCSO, Crime Stoppers investigating vandalism of vacant school

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A vacant elementary school is picking up the pieces after investigators say it was vandalized.

It was at Malesus Elementary School where several individuals allegedly entered the school and destroyed up to $50,000 of school property on Christmas Day.

This school has been permanently closed since 2018, so it is unknown why or how someone would do this.

In the video provided by Crime Stoppers, you can see three men appear to be continuously destroying school items. It is unknown at this time who the three people are or what the motive was.

“On the 25th of December, Christmas Day, Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the Malesus School in regards to a vandalism incident,” said Tom Mapes, the public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Mapes says the incident happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

“Upon arrival, our deputies made contact with the building manager there, Ricky Catlett with the Madison County School System. Ricky advised us that he found consumable damage on the inside of the school while routinely checking the building,” Mapes said.

After checking the property, deputies discovered there was damage to furniture, bathroom fixtures, walls and more.

There are two windows that are currently boarded up, possibly from where the intruders entered initially. You can also see a window that has a large shattered hole in it, with tons of shattered glass still on the floor from the incident.

“You wonder motives on these things. What would cause people to do this on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day. Why would people do things like this,” Mapes said.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Mapes says any information regarding the suspects would make the case move a lot quicker.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.