Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/20 – 12/29/20 December 29, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11MELINDA MCGRAW Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11AUSTIN FINCH Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11DANIEL PATRICK Violation of community corrections, aggravated burglary, theft under $9,999, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11DAVID POTEETE Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11HAROLD TATE Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11JAMAL BISHOP Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11JEFFREY GREENWELL Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11JOHN MORRIS Assault, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11MAURICE MATTHEWS Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11TYQUAWN TURNER Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11WILLIAM DUNCAN Manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter