Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/20 – 12/29/20

1/11 MELINDA MCGRAW Simple domestic assault

2/11 AUSTIN FINCH Aggravated domestic assault

3/11 DANIEL PATRICK Violation of community corrections, aggravated burglary, theft under $9,999, vandalism, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/11 DAVID POTEETE Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

5/11 HAROLD TATE Driving on revoked/suspended license



6/11 JAMAL BISHOP Burglary

7/11 JEFFREY GREENWELL Public intoxication

8/11 JOHN MORRIS Assault, possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest

9/11 MAURICE MATTHEWS Violation of probation

10/11 TYQUAWN TURNER Failure to appear



11/11 WILLIAM DUNCAN Manufacturing/delivering/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.