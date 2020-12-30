580,809 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,810 deaths, 3,212 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 580,809 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Wednesday, December 30. In, addition, 6,810 people have died and 3,212 are currently hospitalized. Another 501,691 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 70,955 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 887 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County – 5,595
Bedford County – 4,500
Benton County – 1,167
Bledsoe County – 1,559
Blount County – 9,859
Bradley County – 8,994
Campbell County – 2,711
Cannon County – 1,351
Carroll County – 2,679
Carter County – 4,415
Cheatham County – 2,831
Chester County – 1,474
Claiborne County – 1,659
Clay County – 840
Cocke County – 2,814
Coffee County – 4,866
Crockett County — 1,628
Cumberland County – 4,358
Davidson County – 60,757
Decatur County – 1,324
DeKalb County – 2,074
Dickson County – 4,593
Dyer County – 4,229
Fayette County – 3,305
Fentress County – 1,870
Franklin County – 3,491
Gibson County – 5,000
Giles County – 2,599
Grainger County – 1,757
Greene County – 5,482
Grundy County – 1,186
Hamblen County – 5,799
Hamilton County – 28,127
Hancock County – 323
Hardeman County – 2,814
Hardin County – 2,612
Hawkins County – 3,596
Haywood County — 2,156
Henderson County — 2,918
Henry County — 2,304
Hickman County – 1,889
Houston County – 796
Humphreys County – 1,165
Jackson County – 940
Jefferson County – 3,825
Johnson County – 1,769
Knox County – 32,321
Lake County – 1,393
Lauderdale County – 2,612
Lawrence County – 4,369
Lewis County — 1,144
Lincoln County – 3,227
Loudon County – 4,164
Macon County – 2,565
Madison County – 7,966
Marion County – 1,839
Marshall County – 2,821
Maury County – 9,173
McMinn County – 4,301
McNairy County — 2,033
Meigs County – 955
Monroe County – 3,820
Montgomery County – 11,385
Moore County — 684
Morgan County — 1,511
Obion County — 3,603
Overton County – 2,168
Perry County – 847
Pickett County — 563
Polk County – 1,156
Putnam County – 8,600
Rhea County – 3,141
Roane County – 4,289
Robertson County – 6,473
Rutherford County – 28,272
Scott County – 1,967
Sequatchie County — 1,144
Sevier County – 8,818
Shelby County – 66,007
Smith County – 2,021
Stewart County — 875
Sullivan County — 10,739
Sumner County – 15,645
Tipton County – 5,388
Trousdale County – 2,154
Unicoi County – 1,437
Union County — 1,208
Van Buren County – 541
Warren County – 4,367
Washington County – 10,131
Wayne County – 2,401
Weakley County — 3,047
White County – 2,714
Williamson County – 17,681
Wilson County – 12,325
Out of state – 14,352
Pending – 16,452
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 716
Asian – 4,675
Black or African-American – 74,248
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 388
Other/Multiracial – 49,923
White – 340,235
Pending – 110,624
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 347,477
Hispanic or Latino – 39,547
Pending – 193,785
Gender:
Female – 307,534
Male – 268,587
Pending – 4,688
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.