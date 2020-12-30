580,809 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,810 deaths, 3,212 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 580,809 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Wednesday, December 30. In, addition, 6,810 people have died and 3,212 are currently hospitalized. Another 501,691 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 70,955 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 887 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,595

Bedford County – 4,500

Benton County – 1,167

Bledsoe County – 1,559

Blount County – 9,859

Bradley County – 8,994

Campbell County – 2,711

Cannon County – 1,351

Carroll County – 2,679

Carter County – 4,415

Cheatham County – 2,831

Chester County – 1,474

Claiborne County – 1,659

Clay County – 840

Cocke County – 2,814

Coffee County – 4,866

Crockett County — 1,628

Cumberland County – 4,358

Davidson County – 60,757

Decatur County – 1,324

DeKalb County – 2,074

Dickson County – 4,593

Dyer County – 4,229

Fayette County – 3,305

Fentress County – 1,870

Franklin County – 3,491

Gibson County – 5,000

Giles County – 2,599

Grainger County – 1,757

Greene County – 5,482

Grundy County – 1,186

Hamblen County – 5,799

Hamilton County – 28,127

Hancock County – 323

Hardeman County – 2,814

Hardin County – 2,612

Hawkins County – 3,596

Haywood County — 2,156

Henderson County — 2,918

Henry County — 2,304

Hickman County – 1,889

Houston County – 796

Humphreys County – 1,165

Jackson County – 940

Jefferson County – 3,825

Johnson County – 1,769

Knox County – 32,321

Lake County – 1,393

Lauderdale County – 2,612

Lawrence County – 4,369

Lewis County — 1,144

Lincoln County – 3,227

Loudon County – 4,164

Macon County – 2,565

Madison County – 7,966

Marion County – 1,839

Marshall County – 2,821

Maury County – 9,173

McMinn County – 4,301

McNairy County — 2,033

Meigs County – 955

Monroe County – 3,820

Montgomery County – 11,385

Moore County — 684

Morgan County — 1,511

Obion County — 3,603

Overton County – 2,168

Perry County – 847

Pickett County — 563

Polk County – 1,156

Putnam County – 8,600

Rhea County – 3,141

Roane County – 4,289

Robertson County – 6,473

Rutherford County – 28,272

Scott County – 1,967

Sequatchie County — 1,144

Sevier County – 8,818

Shelby County – 66,007

Smith County – 2,021

Stewart County — 875

Sullivan County — 10,739

Sumner County – 15,645

Tipton County – 5,388

Trousdale County – 2,154

Unicoi County – 1,437

Union County — 1,208

Van Buren County – 541

Warren County – 4,367

Washington County – 10,131

Wayne County – 2,401

Weakley County — 3,047

White County – 2,714

Williamson County – 17,681

Wilson County – 12,325

Out of state – 14,352

Pending – 16,452

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 716

Asian – 4,675

Black or African-American – 74,248

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 388

Other/Multiracial – 49,923

White – 340,235

Pending – 110,624

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 347,477

Hispanic or Latino – 39,547

Pending – 193,785

Gender:

Female – 307,534

Male – 268,587

Pending – 4,688

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.