Additional death, 141 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 55-year-old man died Dec. 29 due to complications from COVID-19. The department says 138 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 141 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,612.

The health department says those cases range in age from 1-month-old to 91-years-old.

There are currently 28 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,208 (60.4%)

38301: 2,459 (28.5%)

38356: 139 (1.6%)

38391: 76 (0.9%)

38366: 144 (1.6%)

38343: 63 (0.7%)

38313: 196 (2.3%)

38392: 60 (0.7%)

38355: 26 (0.3%)

38362: 108 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 15 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

38006: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 85 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,150 (25%)

White: 3,552 (41.2%)

Asian: 30 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 200 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 133 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,547 (29.6%)

Gender:

Female: 4,775 (55.4%)

Male: 3,760 (43.7%)

Unknown: 77 (0.9)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,746 (78.3%)

Not recovered: 440 (5.1%)

Better: 710 (8.3%)

Unknown: 578 (6.7%)

Deaths: 138 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 436 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,041 (12.1%)

21 – 30 years: 1,439 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,290 (15%)

41 – 50 years: 1,254 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,238 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 957 (11.1%)

71 – 80 years: 528 (6.1%)

80+: 341 (3.9%)

Unknown: 88 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.