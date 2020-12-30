Hardin County to provide vaccine to residents over 75

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Emergency Communications District announced that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to those over the age of 75.

In a news release, Hardin County E-911 says residents 75 and older can call and make an appointment for the vaccination.

The appointment can be made by calling the Hardin County Health Department at (731) 925-2557.

The release says that a drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held tentatively from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

The drive-thru is for for those in the 75-year-old and up category, according to the release.