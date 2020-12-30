Health department to begin vaccinating Madison Co. residents over 75

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced it will begin giving the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over the age of 75.

The news release from the health department says this phase of the vaccination process will begin next Monday. The health department says you must be a Madison County resident to receive the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.

Due to a high number of calls, the health department says anyone over 75 calling to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine should call back at a later time.

The release also says that any healthcare worker who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine can do so on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. without an appointment.

The health department says you must show your healthcare credentials to be vaccinated.