Increasing Clouds And Rain Coverage Today

Weather Update: Wednesday, December 30 —

We start the morning off mild. A warm front lifted north through West Tennessee overnight allowing temps to creep upwards this morning. Clouds are in abundance this morning and will really today in general. However there have been a few breaks here and there. There has been a few instances of light rain trying to develop mainly in northwest TN this morning. But I think it will be more towards mid to late afternoon before the more steady and at times, heavy rain moves in. The parent trough which is located in northern Mexico will lift back NNE today, which will push a cold front from the eastern Plains into the MidSouth later tonight. That will allow temps to fall through the 40s and perhaps into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning, at least for the northern 2/3 of the area. That front will then stall before coming back north as a warm front tomorrow. This will all just end up equating to a soggy evening, and most of Thursday for the area. Ill have a full update coming up on Midday and Noon.



