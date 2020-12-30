JPD employee retires after more than 60 years of service

JACKSON, Tenn. — William “Bill” Roane has retired after many years of service in law enforcement.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Roane retired Wednesday after 22 years of service to the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release.

JPD says Roane began his career in law enforcement over 60 years ago, and adds that he was known for his skills in fingerprint analysis.

JPD says in part:

“Mr. Roane retires and will be missed but his legacy will live on through what he has imparted into others. On behalf of a grateful agency and community, we wish you the best that life has to offer. May your days be filled with joy and peace.”