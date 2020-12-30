JPD seeking possible witness in fatal North Highland wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating a possible witness from a Tuesday afternoon crash.

A news release from JPD says the wreck occurred on North Highland Avenue at Bess Lane around 5:20 p.m.

JPD says the wreck involved two cars and a motorcycle, and resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Boyse, 51, of Medina.

The release says one of the cars was identified at the scene, but the other car involved remains unidentified.

Investigators say that witnesses saw a dark-colored vehicle leave the scene northbound along Highland. JPD says it was dragging evidence from the wreck.

JPD says the vehicle was last seen heading east on Demonbreun Drive toward Hannah Drive.

Anyone who knows the driver of the dark-colored car — or any other witnesses — is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.