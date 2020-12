JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is warning of a scam involving Police Chief Julian Wiser.

The release from JPD says the caller poses as Chief Wiser, saying the victim has missed federal court.

The department is reminding residents that Chief Wiser will not call anyone about court proceedings.

Anyone who receives a call similar to this scam is encouraged to hang up and call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.