Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/20 – 12/30/20 December 30, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Britteny Bond Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, burglary, schedule II drug violations 2/12Benjie Wagoner Violation of community corrections 3/12Billy Mullin Schedule VI drug violations, vandalism, schedule II drug violations, firearm used in a dangerous felony 4/12Bryson Morrow Failure to appear 5/12Carla Jarrett Failure to appear 6/12Joshua Johnson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm 7/12Knox Chapman Failure to appear 8/12Lashawn Poindexter Driving on a revoked/suspended license 9/12Markarious Curry Criminal impersonation, driving on a revoked/suspended license 10/12Morgan Yarbrough Evading arrest 11/12Nathan Ripley Violation of community corrections 12/12Nikki Neisler Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/20 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.