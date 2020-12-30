Over 200 people receive vaccine at local development center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison-Haywood Developmental Services is giving people the opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccinations, making sure individuals are in good health to prevent the spread of the virus.

Many people lined up to receive the vaccine shots at the center on Wednesday. CEO Bill Brewer says it’s important to get the vaccine because a lot of people are at high-risk.

“Over the past year we’ve have had four service recipients pass away with the COVID. We’ve had two staff people in the last few months pass away with the COVID. Our people are at high-risk,” Brewer said. “This is very important we get these shots,” Brewer said.

Brewer says the vaccine is only offered to staff members and individuals the organization provides assistants to.

“It is only for providers and the individuals that serve those individuals,” Brewer said.

The organization partnered with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department to give out the vaccines.