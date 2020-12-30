RIFA to receive $100,000 donation from BlueCross BlueShield

JACKSON, Tenn. — The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is continuing its support of a local nonprofit.

In a news release, BlueCross BlueShield announced it is providing the Regional Inter-Faith Association with $100,000.

BlueCross BlueShield says the donation is aimed at supporting a previous donation of $250,000, which RIFA received back in March.

RIFA says that this donation will help them fight hunger within West Tennessee.

“Now, more than ever, people are turning to RIFA for relief. Thanks to our friends at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation and their generous support, we are better positioned to support the increasing number of those facing hunger throughout our community this year,” said Lisa Tillman, executive director of Regional Inter-Faith Association.

The release says that this donation is a part of a combined $1.75 million contribution to nonprofits across the state.