THP announces New Year’s Eve holiday patrol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced their plans for the New Year’s holiday.

A news release from THP says it will begin an aggressive traffic safety campaign beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m. and will continue until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

THP says troopers will hold saturation patrols, and seat belt and sobriety checkpoints across the state.

“Your safety is our priority,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “I have instructed my Captains across the state to assign troopers during peak times for crashes and driving under the influence incidents. We will not tolerate impaired drivers over New Year’s Eve or anytime. State troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law.”

THP says five people were killed in five traffic crashes during last year’s New Year’s holiday.