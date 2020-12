2020 New Year’s Eve events

Locations across West Tennessee are inviting the community to join them in saying “goodbye” to 2020.

Humboldt

Momz Bar & Grill from 9 p.m. 1 a.m.

Jackson

Elks Lodge 192 from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church hosting open prayer 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huron

Shady Oaks Bar from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Parsons

MacStacey’s Bar and Grill from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Paris

Paris Wheels Skating Center 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.