3 additional deaths, 115 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed that three Madison County resident have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says those deaths include:

An 81-year-old man

A 75-year-old woman

A 68-year-old man

The department says 141 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.

The health department also confirmed another 115 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,727.

The health department says those cases range in age from 1-year-old to 99-years-old.

There are currently 28 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,274 (60.4%)

38301: 2,493 (28.5%)

38356: 141 (1.6%)

38391: 79 (0.9%)

38366: 145 (1.6%)

38343: 63 (0.7%)

38313: 203 (2.3%)

38392: 61 (0.7%)

38355: 26 (0.3%)

38362: 111 (1.3%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 15 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 86 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,187 (25.1%)

White: 3,617 (41.4%)

Asian: 34 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 200 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 136 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 2,553 (29.3%)

Gender:

Female: 4,855 (55.6%)

Male: 3,798 (43.5%)

Unknown: 74 (0.9%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,787 (77.8%)

Not recovered: 438 (5%)

Better: 728 (8.3%)

Unknown: 633 (7.3%)

Deaths: 141 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 439 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,053 (12.1%)

21 – 30 years: 1,463 (16.8%)

31 – 40 years: 1,310 (15%)

41 – 50 years: 1,270 (14.5%)

51 – 60 years: 1,259 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 966 (11.1%)

71 – 80 years: 535 (6.1%)

80+: 348 (4%)

Unknown: 84 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.