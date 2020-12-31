3 additional deaths, 115 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed that three Madison County resident have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says those deaths include:
- An 81-year-old man
- A 75-year-old woman
- A 68-year-old man
The department says 141 Madison County residents have died due to complications of the virus.
The health department also confirmed another 115 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,727.
The health department says those cases range in age from 1-year-old to 99-years-old.
There are currently 28 Madison County residents hospitalized, with five of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,274 (60.4%)
38301: 2,493 (28.5%)
38356: 141 (1.6%)
38391: 79 (0.9%)
38366: 145 (1.6%)
38343: 63 (0.7%)
38313: 203 (2.3%)
38392: 61 (0.7%)
38355: 26 (0.3%)
38362: 111 (1.3%)
38006: 5 (0.1%)
38302: 15 (0.2%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 86 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,187 (25.1%)
White: 3,617 (41.4%)
Asian: 34 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 200 (2.3%)
Other/Multiracial: 136 (1.5%)
Unspecified: 2,553 (29.3%)
Gender:
Female: 4,855 (55.6%)
Male: 3,798 (43.5%)
Unknown: 74 (0.9%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,787 (77.8%)
Not recovered: 438 (5%)
Better: 728 (8.3%)
Unknown: 633 (7.3%)
Deaths: 141 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 439 (5%)
11 – 20 years: 1,053 (12.1%)
21 – 30 years: 1,463 (16.8%)
31 – 40 years: 1,310 (15%)
41 – 50 years: 1,270 (14.5%)
51 – 60 years: 1,259 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 966 (11.1%)
71 – 80 years: 535 (6.1%)
80+: 348 (4%)
Unknown: 84 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.