586,802 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,907 deaths, 3,218 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 586,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Thursday, December 31. In, addition, 6,907 people have died and 3,218 are currently hospitalized. Another 508,914 have either recovered or are inactive.
The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 72,343 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 917 COVID-19-probable deaths.
The report shows the following case count by county:
Anderson County – 5,631
Bedford County – 4,548
Benton County – 1,168
Bledsoe County – 1,565
Blount County – 9,976
Bradley County – 9,120
Campbell County – 2,782
Cannon County – 1,366
Carroll County – 2,696
Carter County – 4,464
Cheatham County – 2,865
Chester County – 1,490
Claiborne County – 1,682
Clay County – 845
Cocke County – 2,841
Coffee County – 4,916
Crockett County — 1,641
Cumberland County – 4,398
Davidson County – 61,497
Decatur County – 1,335
DeKalb County – 2,087
Dickson County – 4,624
Dyer County – 4,254
Fayette County – 3,321
Fentress County – 1,880
Franklin County – 3,549
Gibson County – 5,033
Giles County – 2,670
Grainger County – 1,768
Greene County – 5,517
Grundy County – 1,193
Hamblen County – 5,862
Hamilton County – 28,544
Hancock County – 324
Hardeman County – 2,830
Hardin County – 2,630
Hawkins County – 3,631
Haywood County — 2,169
Henderson County — 2,945
Henry County — 2,311
Hickman County – 1,929
Houston County – 797
Humphreys County – 1,167
Jackson County – 948
Jefferson County – 3,861
Johnson County – 1,774
Knox County – 32,652
Lake County – 1,408
Lauderdale County – 2,627
Lawrence County – 4,416
Lewis County — 1,151
Lincoln County – 3,299
Loudon County – 4,210
Macon County – 2,588
Madison County – 8,035
Marion County – 1,860
Marshall County – 2,863
Maury County – 9,248
McMinn County – 4,352
McNairy County — 2,045
Meigs County – 969
Monroe County – 3,880
Montgomery County – 11,511
Moore County — 701
Morgan County — 1,534
Obion County — 3,642
Overton County – 2,183
Perry County – 855
Pickett County — 567
Polk County – 1,174
Putnam County – 8,678
Rhea County – 3,174
Roane County – 4,325
Robertson County – 6,533
Rutherford County – 28,618
Scott County – 1,994
Sequatchie County — 1,148
Sevier County – 8,901
Shelby County – 66,562
Smith County – 2,045
Stewart County — 883
Sullivan County — 10,862
Sumner County – 15,789
Tipton County – 5,409
Trousdale County – 2,159
Unicoi County – 1,446
Union County — 1,221
Van Buren County – 545
Warren County – 4,395
Washington County – 10,223
Wayne County – 2,417
Weakley County — 3,071
White County – 2,737
Williamson County – 17,903
Wilson County – 12,476
Out of state – 14,223
Pending – 16,851
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.
Race:
American Indian or Alaska Native – 728
Asian – 4,735
Black or African-American – 75,093
Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 395
Other/Multiracial – 50,368
White – 344,506
Pending – 110,977
Ethnicity:
Not Hispanic/Latino – 352,432
Hispanic or Latino – 39,830
Pending – 194,540
Gender:
Female – 310,843
Male – 271,186
Pending – 4,773
