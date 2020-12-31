586,802 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 6,907 deaths, 3,218 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 586,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state for Thursday, December 31. In, addition, 6,907 people have died and 3,218 are currently hospitalized. Another 508,914 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 72,343 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 917 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 5,631

Bedford County – 4,548

Benton County – 1,168

Bledsoe County – 1,565

Blount County – 9,976

Bradley County – 9,120

Campbell County – 2,782

Cannon County – 1,366

Carroll County – 2,696

Carter County – 4,464

Cheatham County – 2,865

Chester County – 1,490

Claiborne County – 1,682

Clay County – 845

Cocke County – 2,841

Coffee County – 4,916

Crockett County — 1,641

Cumberland County – 4,398

Davidson County – 61,497

Decatur County – 1,335

DeKalb County – 2,087

Dickson County – 4,624

Dyer County – 4,254

Fayette County – 3,321

Fentress County – 1,880

Franklin County – 3,549

Gibson County – 5,033

Giles County – 2,670

Grainger County – 1,768

Greene County – 5,517

Grundy County – 1,193

Hamblen County – 5,862

Hamilton County – 28,544

Hancock County – 324

Hardeman County – 2,830

Hardin County – 2,630

Hawkins County – 3,631

Haywood County — 2,169

Henderson County — 2,945

Henry County — 2,311

Hickman County – 1,929

Houston County – 797

Humphreys County – 1,167

Jackson County – 948

Jefferson County – 3,861

Johnson County – 1,774

Knox County – 32,652

Lake County – 1,408

Lauderdale County – 2,627

Lawrence County – 4,416

Lewis County — 1,151

Lincoln County – 3,299

Loudon County – 4,210

Macon County – 2,588

Madison County – 8,035

Marion County – 1,860

Marshall County – 2,863

Maury County – 9,248

McMinn County – 4,352

McNairy County — 2,045

Meigs County – 969

Monroe County – 3,880

Montgomery County – 11,511

Moore County — 701

Morgan County — 1,534

Obion County — 3,642

Overton County – 2,183

Perry County – 855

Pickett County — 567

Polk County – 1,174

Putnam County – 8,678

Rhea County – 3,174

Roane County – 4,325

Robertson County – 6,533

Rutherford County – 28,618

Scott County – 1,994

Sequatchie County — 1,148

Sevier County – 8,901

Shelby County – 66,562

Smith County – 2,045

Stewart County — 883

Sullivan County — 10,862

Sumner County – 15,789

Tipton County – 5,409

Trousdale County – 2,159

Unicoi County – 1,446

Union County — 1,221

Van Buren County – 545

Warren County – 4,395

Washington County – 10,223

Wayne County – 2,417

Weakley County — 3,071

White County – 2,737

Williamson County – 17,903

Wilson County – 12,476

Out of state – 14,223

Pending – 16,851

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 728

Asian – 4,735

Black or African-American – 75,093

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 395

Other/Multiracial – 50,368

White – 344,506

Pending – 110,977

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 352,432

Hispanic or Latino – 39,830

Pending – 194,540

Gender:

Female – 310,843

Male – 271,186

Pending – 4,773

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.