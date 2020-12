ALAMO, Tenn. — The Alamo Police Department is continuing to search for suspects in a shooting that occurred Saturday.

Police Chief Jeff Sills says the shooting occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 26. Sills confirmed that no one was injured during the shooting.

Sills says the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alamo police at (731) 696-4483 or the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 696-2104.