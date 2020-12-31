Church invites community into sanctuary to pray

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local church meets to pray for the upcoming year.

Church leaders with Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church invited people into the sanctuary to pray.

“We just decided that this was the opportune time, with it being the end of one year and the beginning of a new year to pray, and to try to return to God,” lay leader Robert Conder said.

The church opened its sanctuary doors for people to come out and pray to help usher in a new year.

“Really, people can pray wherever they are, but the church is usually the center of a community,” Conder said.

It was a small turn out of people with the church, but it still made for a night of reflection, especially after everything that happened in 2020.

“There are a lot of people who are unemployed at this time, and people that are having food insecurities, we’re going to be praying for them,” Conder said.

“Prayer is very important in our lives, and we want to stress that,” Conder said.

Organizers say they want to try this for other occasions.