HCMC to hold drive-thru vaccination event for residents over 65

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center announced it will be be providing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents over 65.

The news release from HCMC says staff will begin providing the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday during a drive-thru event. The release says you must be a Henry County resident over the age of 65.

“We encourage anyone who meets criteria to help protect themselves, their families, and their loved ones by getting the vaccine starting on Tuesday,” said HCMC Chief Executive Officer Lisa Casteel. “Anyone receiving the vaccine will need to return 21 days later for the second dose so that they have the full immunity.”

HCMC says vaccinations at the Henry County Healthcare Center Plumley Rehab parking lot from Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The release says that the vaccine will be provided on a first-come first-serve basis, and it is asked that you fill out a consent form prior to being vaccinated.

HCMC says if you have had coronavirus within the last 60 days, you will not be eligible for the vaccine.