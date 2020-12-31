Henry County extends mask mandate through to February 27

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County announced it is extending its mask mandate.

A news release from the Henry County Office of Emergency Management and Safety says it will be extended to February 27.

“I am issuing a continued masking requirement order for two months for our county to coincide with Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 73 through the end of February. If we can begin to decrease the daily positivity rate, then and only then can we begin to see a return to a ‘new normal’ in our lives.” Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway said in the release.

Residents are asked to wear a mask when in a public space, remain 6 feet away from others in public, disinfect highly-touched surfaces and wash your hands regularly.

Free COVID-19 testing is available from the Henry County Health Department from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. You must make an appointment to be tested.