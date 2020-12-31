Jackson police seek ID in Stonebridge burglary, theft of Red Cross vehicle

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police say they are investigating an early morning burglary.

1/2

2/2



JPD says the burglary occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of Stonebridge Boulevard.

JPD released images from security footage, showing a vehicle allegedly involved in the burglary.

The Red Cross of Jackson confirmed is was a Red Cross vehicle, and that it was broken into and stolen from the lot. The Red Cross says they are currently working with police.

JPD is asking anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver to call the department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.