JMCSS superintendent highlights 2020 successes as year ends

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite a turbulent year, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King, along with the Jackson-Madison County School System, is taking time to celebrate 2020’s wins.

King points to the the success of school openings amid the pandemic, full insurance premiums for employees, laptops to students learning virtually, and more.

King says his thoughts are with those who were hit by loss and setback during 2020, but also looks forward to 2021 for the district.

“I can’t help but express my sincerest gratitude for the tireless, unwavering commitment from leaders, teachers, support members, central office staff, board members, community partners, state leaders, county commission, mayors, city council, county finance office, families, and so many other stakeholder,” King said in part.

The full statement from King can be found on Twitter and Facebook.