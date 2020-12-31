Local Elks Lodge celebrates the new year

JACKSON, Tenn.–WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News checked in with local festivities going on in the community to ring in the new year.

To bring in 2021, the Elks Lodge celebrated by hosting a live entertainment party.

“We’re very excited. We have a good band playing tonight, ‘Tipsy Gypsy’. We want to put 2020 behind us and think positive things for 2021,” said Eddie Osborn, President of the Elks Lodge.

Osborn says the lodge has this celebration every year and is excited even with restrictions, they could still celebrate this year.

Guests enjoyed food, live entertainment and a toast at midnight.

“Very excited to be here with friends at the Elks Lodge because they do so much good work,” said Lena Rucker, an attendee.

Rucker says the celebration is even more meaningful because it’s the end of a challenging year.

“2020 was good but we just have to move forward and do better,” said Rucker.

Osborn says he’s excited for the future of the Elks Lodge and hopes in 2021 he can welcome back some of the members the lodge has lost due to the pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to membership growth. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to help more people and everything that’s going on in Jackson and the surrounding counties,” said Osborn.