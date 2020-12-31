Thunserstorms Expected to Return to West Tennessee Overnight into New Year’s Day!

Weather Update: Thursday, December 31 (New year’s Eve) —

It is cold and rainy now, but warmer weather overnight will lead to the increased threat for strong thunderstorms. A few gusty storms will be possible between midnight and 6 a.m. on New Year’s day. Tornadoes are NOT likely but cannot be ruled out. We will have all hands on deck overnight in the WBBJ Storm Team Weather Center just in case we are needed. Be sure to stay weather aware tonight and keep your WBBJ weather app handy. We will have the latest details and full weather forecast coming up below.

NEW YEAR’S EVE/FRIDAY MORNING:

Expect cloudy skies and cold rain showers and an increasing threat for thunderstorms. Overnight lows will climb in Jackson into the morning. Winds wills start to come out of the south behind the warm front and it will be gusty at times. The greatest threat for severe weather will be between 1 a.m and 7 am. Friday morning.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Rain should clear out as the day goes on but the clouds will be lingering around for the majority of the day. Highs should make it back into the 60s before another cold front passes by overnight into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Behind a cold front highs should only reach the upper 40s to low 50s over the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy but we should see plenty of sunshine on Sunday. Sunday morning we will be back down to around freezing.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather will be heading our way and the week should start out sunny. Clouds will increase into the day on Tuesday and rain chances will return by next Wednesday and linger into the day on Thursday.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: @joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13