UC Schools to return to in-person learning Jan. 5

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Union City Schools announced it is returning to in-person learning, according to a news release from the school system.

The release says the students will return to traditional learning in the classroom beginning Tuesday. The release says over 1,600 will be making the switch from the previous system that mixed in-person and distance learning for seventh through 12th grade.

UC Schools says masks will be required and social distancing will be implemented.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy says the reason for this decision was the advancement of the COVID-19 vaccine, a decline in virus cases in the school system, and the learning loss that is impacting students due to the pandemic.

UC Schools adds that the middle and high schools students already involved in distance learning will use Microsoft TEAMS for learning, and will be taking all tests on campus on Saturdays.