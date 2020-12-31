West Tennessee businesses share New Year’s Eve plans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ending a tough year, very few local places are hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in a hopeful 2021.

A year ago, the Double Tree Hotel hosted its New Years extravaganza, a large party for guests to enjoy music, food, a hotel room, and watch the ball drop.

In order to keep their guests and employees safe with COVID-19, the hotel will be hosting a smaller celebration.

“We will also have our restaurant, Twist Midtown Bar and Grill, will be open to the public from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. We’re offering two specials in the restaurant, as well as a regular menu for guest to be able to order from,” said Mary Ross, the director of sales.

Ross says anybody is welcome to join them for their kid friendly activities, and as of 1 p.m. Thursday, they still have rooms to sell.

“Even though we could have social distanced, that wasn’t the smart thing to do. It was easier to do what was right and protect everybody, as well as those that we employ,” Ross said.

Activities will close at 11 p.m. and social distancing will be required.



The Paris Wheels Skating Center will be hosting its 11th annual New Year’s Eve Late Skate.

“It’s a great opportunity for the kids to celebrate the New Year. I think it’s a great place for the kids to be while their parents are having adult celebrations, you know? It’s just fun, it’s probably my favorite event that we do each year,” said Jennifer McFarland, with the skating rink.

The rink will have hourly games, giveaways and a prize filled balloon drop at midnight.

“We usually have a really good turnout. Of course this year, with the COVID concerns, we are having to limit our occupancy and so we have tickets available online at a reduced price and whatever doesn’t sell online, we will sell at the door,” McFarland.

The rink will open at 7 p.m. and will stay open until 12:30 a.m. One ticket is admission for the whole event, and as of 12 p.m., only 100 were left.

To find more information and see a list of all of the local New Year’s Eve events, visit the Seen on 7 section of the website.