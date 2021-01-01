98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 8,825 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department also confirmed another 98 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,825.

The health department says those cases range in age from 3-months-old to 90-years-old.

There are currently 40 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 5,316 (60.2%)

38301: 2,543 (28.8%)

38356: 143 (1.6%)

38391: 80 (0.9%)

38366: 146 (1.6%)

38343: 64 (0.7%)

38313: 204 (2.3%)

38392: 61 (0.7%)

38355: 26 (0.3%)

38362: 112 (1.2%)

38006: 5 (0.1%)

38302: 15 (0.2%)

38308: 16 (0.2%)

38378: 5 (0.1%)

38303: 4 (0.1%)

Unknown: 85 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,210 (25%)

White: 3,651 (41.4%)

Asian: 33 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 200 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 139 (1.6%)

Unspecified: 2,592 (29.4%)

Gender:

Female: 4,908 (55.6%)

Male: 3,848 (43.6%)

Unknown: 69 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 6,826 (77.3%)

Not recovered: 444 (5%)

Better: 721 (8.2%)

Unknown: 693 (7.9%)

Deaths: 141 (1.6%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 443 (5%)

11 – 20 years: 1,066 (12.1%)

21 – 30 years: 1,478 (16.7%)

31 – 40 years: 1,321 (15%)

41 – 50 years: 1,285 (14.6%)

51 – 60 years: 1,274 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 981 (11.1%)

71 – 80 years: 543 (6.2%)

80+: 357 (4%)

Unknown: 77 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.