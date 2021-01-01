98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 8,825 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department also confirmed another 98 COVID-19 cases in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 8,825.
The health department says those cases range in age from 3-months-old to 90-years-old.
There are currently 40 Madison County residents hospitalized, with six patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
38305: 5,316 (60.2%)
38301: 2,543 (28.8%)
38356: 143 (1.6%)
38391: 80 (0.9%)
38366: 146 (1.6%)
38343: 64 (0.7%)
38313: 204 (2.3%)
38392: 61 (0.7%)
38355: 26 (0.3%)
38362: 112 (1.2%)
38006: 5 (0.1%)
38302: 15 (0.2%)
38308: 16 (0.2%)
38378: 5 (0.1%)
38303: 4 (0.1%)
Unknown: 85 (1%)
Race:
Black or African-American: 2,210 (25%)
White: 3,651 (41.4%)
Asian: 33 (0.4%)
Hispanic: 200 (2.2%)
Other/Multiracial: 139 (1.6%)
Unspecified: 2,592 (29.4%)
Gender:
Female: 4,908 (55.6%)
Male: 3,848 (43.6%)
Unknown: 69 (0.8%)
Health Status:
Recovered: 6,826 (77.3%)
Not recovered: 444 (5%)
Better: 721 (8.2%)
Unknown: 693 (7.9%)
Deaths: 141 (1.6%)
Age:
0 – 10 years: 443 (5%)
11 – 20 years: 1,066 (12.1%)
21 – 30 years: 1,478 (16.7%)
31 – 40 years: 1,321 (15%)
41 – 50 years: 1,285 (14.6%)
51 – 60 years: 1,274 (14.4%)
61 – 70 years: 981 (11.1%)
71 – 80 years: 543 (6.2%)
80+: 357 (4%)
Unknown: 77 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.