Car crashes into east Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a car ran off the road in east Jackson by the Baker Place apartments.

JPD says it crashed into one of the units. Neighbors say it occurred around midnight on Thursday, and it shook the whole building.

JPD says the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. There is no word on if the apartment was occupied during the crash, or if anyone inside the building was hurt.

Police also say alcohol may have been involved.