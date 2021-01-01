Weather Update: Friday, January 1st

Cooler and calmer weather will be moving on in for the weekend. Some of us could easy see a few snow flurries late Saturday and the sunshine should even come back on Sunday. The next chance for storms will show up next Thursday. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly cloudy skies and decreasing winds as the night goes on. Overnight lows will drop down to around 40°.

SATURDAY:

Highs should only reach the upper 40s over the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy and we can’t rule out some light drizzle or a few snow flakes north of I-40 late Saturday. Saturday night temperatures will drop down to around freezing again.

SUNDAY:

Expect more sunshine on Sunday then Saturday but highs again will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Sunday night lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY:

Temperatures will warm up a bit Monday due to a southwest breeze and highs will reach up into mid 50s. Sunny skies will stick around for the majority of the day.

REST OF NEXT WEEK:

Highs will stay in the 50s and sunshine will stick around for the first half of the week. Clouds will increase into the day on Wednesday and rain chances and possibly a few storms will return by Thursday and linger into the morning on Friday.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: @joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13