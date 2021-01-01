Health department no longer scheduling vaccinations for residents over 75

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says it is no longer scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for residents over the age of 75.

The news release from the department says they are fully booked at this time. The health department says will make an announcement once more vaccines are available.

The health department also says its phone system is down due to the high number of calls.

The department adds that it will be providing vaccines to healthcare workers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the health department on Saturday.

You must present healthcare credentials to to be vaccinated, and no appointment is needed, according to the release.