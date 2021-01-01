Looking back at the top West Tennessee stories of 2020

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some stories brought a smile to your face, some made you laugh or perhaps even shed a tear.

1/4 March 30: Weekend storms cause the Hardin County landslide to expand.

2/4 March 5: The wall of a Carroll County home lays crumbled after the EF-2 tornado swept through.

3/4 March 3: Tornado leaves a home in pieces in Benton County.

4/4 June 10: Protesters gather in Jackson following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.







2020 was a year unlike any other. We are taking a look back at some of the year’s top stories.

In February of 2020, Hardin County firefighters responded to a call of a landslide along the Tennessee River, where two houses on Glendale Road collapsed.

Thankfully, residents were able to evacuate and no one was hurt.

“I thought I was going to throw up. It’s devastating,” said resident Hope Phillips.

Also in February, Madison County filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit Sheriff John Mehr filed against them.

The county said there was no controversy. Even though the sheriff originally asked for a $25 million budget, he eventually agreed to a lower number, something he could have refused to do.

In March, the tornadoes battered Benton and Carroll Counties, leaving behind a significant amount of damage.

These tornadoes left 25 people dead, including a man in Benton County.

One man walked us through the terrifying moment after he and his family got into a closet in the middle of their home for shelter during the storm.

“I started feeling cold air come through the closet door and knew something was wrong and thought part of the house was gone. We got out and looked and the house was pretty much destroyed,” Chuck Markham said.

In June, the death of George Floyd led to protests and demonstrations across the country, including here in West Tennessee.

“I decided to come out because I felt like it was my duty as an African-American male in the U.S. to protest the injustice we face,” said protester Reginald Williams.

“Saying, ‘It doesn’t affect me, I’m white, it’s not something I really need to fight for right now,’ and that has just led us to here, where people are dying,” said protestor Trip Day. “Because we have not been willing to get up and go do something about it.”

In September, Jason Autry, one of the men charged in connection with the abduction, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo, appeared in court.

Autry pled guilty in Bobo’s 9-year-old murder case. With the plea agreement, he’d serve eight years for each count back to back.

However, with time already served, he was released from prison much earlier than community members expected.

In December, he was taken into custody on gun, drug and other charges.

“We can all take a little deep breath and let the judicial system go forward with what they do. The wheels turn little bit slow, but it does work, so they can rest assured that for a while we are in good shape and we will see where this winds up at,” said Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher.

In November, a beloved member of the West Tennessee community, Clark Shaw, died from COVID-19 complications.

Shaw was the CEO of the Old Country Store, and created the Casey Jones Village, a coast-to-coast tourist destination intended to share and create special memories with friends and family.

“We’re thankful for such a great man, and people loved him for the way he was. He wasn’t just a great man, he was a good man. People just wanted to be a part of what he was doing,” said Brooks Shaw, the owner of the Old Country Store.

And last but not least, the Jackson Generals announced uncertainty as a team after confirming they were not invited into the newly formed Minor League Baseball System.

Back in 1998, the team started out as the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx, but eventually changed its name to the Jackson Generals in 2011.

Those were all of the top stories of 2020.