Medina diner offers customers ‘good luck’ meals for 2021

MEDINA, Tenn. — Ending what many people have called an unlucky year, a local diner is serving a special meal to bring good luck into this next year.

According to folklore, many traditional New Year’s recipes are believed to bring a year of good luck.

For 25 years, Rhodes Diner in Medina has been open, offering a cafeteria-style traditional meal on New Year’s Day.

Owner Sam Rhodes says the big turnout this year may be due to guests needing some extra good luck after 2020.

“A lot of new people. A lot of people are commenting on giving me some extra hog jowl because I need some good luck. We need to all make sure we have good luck this year,” Rhodes said.

The diner is offering a number of traditional items and more. They list on their menu, black eyed peas symbolize wealth, greens and cabbage resemble money, pork is a sign of prosperity, and cornbread symbolizes gold.

“I’ve been doing it ever since I was a kid. That was a long time ago,” said Terry King, a customer.

“I grew up doing it. My grandmas always made it. We would always go over to their house and make sure we had a good meal first day of the year, and everyone would get together. Obviously we can’t do it this year because of corona and all that stuff, so I’m going to still carry on the tradition even though I’m not around family,” said Sam Edwards, a customer.

Some residents are more focused on just eating at the diner than the luck itself.

“We have been coming to Rhodes Diner for several years because of the consistency of the good food, and actually because the people here are terrific and are as friendly as you could ask for in a small town,” said Mary Varner, a customer.

“I don’t know if it will bring me good luck, but it won’t hurt to eat it anyway,” King said.

Heading into the new year, Rhodes Diner and guests are hopeful for 2021.

“We’re just really hoping we continue to grow and serve our community. They have been so good to us this year, through the pandemic and everything,” Rhodes said.

“2020 was pretty rough. I’m hoping if I eat enough black eyed peas, that will bring us enough luck going into 2021,” Edwards said.

The buffet started at 10:30 a.m., and if you haven’t made it yet, they will be serving until 7 p.m.